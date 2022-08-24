Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $10,877,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $6,505,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $6,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

