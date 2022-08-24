Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

