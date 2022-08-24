Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $222.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.50.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.