Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

