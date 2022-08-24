Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kroger by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Down 1.0 %
KR opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.