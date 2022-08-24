Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

