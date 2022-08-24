UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €37.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €27.89 ($28.45) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.95.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

