Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 9.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 16,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 727,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.