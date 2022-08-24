UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $18.91. UMH Properties shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 8,405 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.