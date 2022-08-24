Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $32,995.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00263775 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

