Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,101.77

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.77 ($13.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,139 ($13.76). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($13.32), with a volume of 455,957 shares.

UTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 797.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

