Uno Re 24-Hour Volume Tops $197,030.00 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Uno Re has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $197,030.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00614602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00258834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020369 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

