Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 271,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,175. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $202,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $246,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $260,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Urban Outfitters

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

