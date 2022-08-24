US Bancorp DE Has $277.12 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 30,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

