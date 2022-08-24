US Bancorp DE Has $578.88 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,816 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.68% of 3M worth $578,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.