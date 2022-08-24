US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,637 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.71% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $218,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,094. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

