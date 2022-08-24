US Bancorp DE Sells 196,790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $158,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 4,199,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.