Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.27

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and traded as high as $77.48. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 8,809,857 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,264.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

