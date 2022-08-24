Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 3.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.33. 1,138,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,994,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vale

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.