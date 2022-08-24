VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 91,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 109,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.