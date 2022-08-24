Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,576,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $988,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

