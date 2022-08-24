Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $369.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.