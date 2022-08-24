Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

