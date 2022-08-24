Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $196.78.

