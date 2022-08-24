Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. 22,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

