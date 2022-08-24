Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vector Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 366,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

