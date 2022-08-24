Velas Price Hits $0.0453 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $106.06 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003512 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,342,377,380 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

