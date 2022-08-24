Venus Reward Token (VRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $70,510.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,475.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077571 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars.

