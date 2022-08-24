VeraOne Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.80 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.80 million and $20,057.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.75 or 0.00260792 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011758 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
About VeraOne
VeraOne (VRO) is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io.
VeraOne Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.