Verasity Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and $9.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000957 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000222 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00154330 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

