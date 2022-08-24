Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.83 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and $2.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00263512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,394,063 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

