Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 7,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.
VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
