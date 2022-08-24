Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 7,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Vericel Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

About Vericel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

