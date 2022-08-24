Veritable L.P. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

