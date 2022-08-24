Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.