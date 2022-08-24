Veritable L.P. Purchases 19,355 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200 day moving average of $382.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.