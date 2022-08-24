Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 93,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. 97,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

