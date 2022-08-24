Veritable L.P. Sells 209,754 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 209,754 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 412,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

