Veritable L.P. Sells 464 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. 155,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,505. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

