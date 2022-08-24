Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Trading Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 14.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

