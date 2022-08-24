Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.09. 9,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,959. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

