VerusCoin Market Cap Reaches $20.41 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $16,779.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,027,645 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

