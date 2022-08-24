Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 68.9% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $3,425.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00262400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

