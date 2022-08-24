Viberate Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.87 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $5.87 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,483.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

