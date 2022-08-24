Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

VSCO opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $71.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.