Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

CRM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

