VideoCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

