VIG Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $869,747.55 and $149.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,238,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

