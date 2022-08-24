Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Down 1.9%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 1,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.86% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

