Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTC:VTSCY remained flat at $9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

