Vulcano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,484.00 (VULC)

Vulcano (VULC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcano has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Basilisk (BSX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vulcano Coin Profile

Vulcano (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

